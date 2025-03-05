Arab Leaders Approve Egypt’s $53 Billion Gaza Reconstruction Plan

Gaza: In a significant development, Arab leaders have unanimously approved Egypt’s ambitious $53 billion reconstruction plan for Gaza. The plan aims to rebuild the war-torn region while ensuring that Palestinians are not displaced from the enclave. This decision was made at the conclusion of an emergency Arab summit held in Cairo on Tuesday.

Key Details of Egypt’s Gaza Reconstruction Plan

The approved reconstruction plan focuses on revitalizing Gaza through the creation of a seaport and an airport within the region, along with a critical initiative to recycle rubble left by the destruction caused by ongoing conflicts. Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty confirmed that the country would now work towards promoting the plan on the international stage, seeking global support for its implementation.

Formation of Technocratic Committee to Administer Gaza

In an effort to ensure a stable administration, the summit leaders agreed to establish a non-factional, technocratic committee to oversee Gaza for at least six months under the Palestinian Authority’s supervision. This decision aims to maintain governance stability and oversee the implementation of the reconstruction efforts.

Arab Leaders’ Firm Stance on Palestinian Rights

The summit also addressed broader geopolitical concerns. Arab leaders issued a firm warning against any attempts to displace Palestinians or annex any part of the occupied Palestinian territories. They warned that such actions could lead to new phases of conflict in the region, destabilizing not just Gaza but the broader Middle East. The leaders reiterated their commitment to providing all forms of financial, material, and political support for the reconstruction plan.

International Support and Rejection of Alternative Proposals

The summit also called on the international community and financial institutions to urgently provide the necessary support for Gaza’s reconstruction. This plan stands in direct opposition to a previous proposal by US President Donald Trump, which suggested relocating Gazans to neighboring countries like Egypt and Jordan.

Meanwhile, the United Nations, led by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, expressed its readiness to back the Egyptian-led reconstruction plan. Guterres emphasized that Gaza should remain an integral part of the State of Palestine, further reinforcing the UN’s commitment to the Palestinian cause.

Hamas Reacts Positively to Summit Outcomes

Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, welcomed the outcomes of the summit. They praised the Arab leaders for their political support, especially in light of the escalating Israeli aggression against Palestinians. Hamas emphasized that the Arab leaders’ rejection of efforts to displace Palestinians is a powerful statement that echoes the resistance to the “Nakba” – the mass displacement of Palestinians during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war.

The group also applauded the adoption of the Gaza reconstruction plan, calling for all necessary resources to ensure its success and providing hope for the rebuilding of Gaza amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

With strong backing from Arab leaders and the international community, Egypt’s Gaza reconstruction plan aims to provide a pathway for rebuilding Gaza while safeguarding Palestinian rights. The decision underscores the urgent need for peace and stability in the region, and it sends a powerful message against any efforts to undermine Palestinian sovereignty.