Refining Medicine Procurement: China Takes Action on Drug Quality Oversight

Beijing: China has announced plans to refine its centralized drug procurement policy following a recent investigation into the quality concerns of off-patent medicines approved for distribution to public hospitals. The move comes in response to rising public scrutiny over the quality of some medicines in the country’s healthcare system.

Improving Quality Oversight and Pricing Mechanisms

An official report released on Wednesday stated that China would enhance quality evaluations and oversight to ensure that citizens have full confidence in the medication they use. The report emphasized that the government is committed to improving the procurement process, with a focus on refining quality control measures.

“We will refine the policy for centralized medicine procurement and enhance quality evaluations and oversight,” the report stated, reinforcing the country’s commitment to improving public health standards. Additionally, China plans to improve pricing mechanisms for medicines and create a “medical insurance catalogue” for innovative drugs to further support their development.

Also Read: Trump Claims He is ‘Working Tirelessly’ to End Russia-Ukraine War

China’s Healthcare Regulator Responds to Quality Concerns

In February, China’s healthcare regulator addressed the concerns by stating that the allegations regarding the quality of off-patent medicines were unsubstantiated. Despite this, the government recognizes the need for more robust oversight to avoid any future doubts surrounding the quality and safety of drugs distributed through public hospitals.

Focus on Innovation and Drug Pricing

As part of the broader reforms, China’s healthcare system aims to balance the cost of medications with the need for innovation. The creation of a medical insurance catalogue for innovative drugs is expected to foster the development of new, high-quality medications while ensuring they remain accessible to the public.