Trump Claims He is ‘Working Tirelessly’ to End Russia-Ukraine War

Washington: President Donald Trump announced to American lawmakers that he is “working tirelessly” to end the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, citing strong signals from Moscow indicating a desire for peace. Trump made these comments during a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, while also reading a letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, expressing Ukraine’s willingness to work under Trump’s leadership to achieve peace.

Trump’s Efforts to Bring Peace to Ukraine-Russia Conflict

In his address, Trump emphasized the devastating impact of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, noting that millions of lives have been lost or affected. He criticized the lack of a resolution, stating, “The United States has sent hundreds of billions of dollars to support Ukraine’s defense. Meanwhile, Europe has spent more money buying Russian oil and gas than on defending Ukraine.” Trump further claimed that President Biden had authorized more funds for the war effort than European nations combined.

The U.S. President also read from a letter sent by President Zelensky earlier in the day, which called for peace negotiations. According to the letter, Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible, expressing a strong desire for a lasting peace agreement. Zelensky emphasized his readiness to work under Trump’s leadership, acknowledging the support the U.S. has provided in maintaining Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Ukrainian Outreach and Trump’s Response

The letter from President Zelensky also praised the United States’ efforts to help Ukraine maintain its independence and highlighted the importance of security agreements. Trump acknowledged the letter, stating, “I appreciate that he sent this letter,” though he did not provide an immediate response to Zelensky’s offer of cooperation.

Trump Discusses Peace Prospects with Russia

In his speech, Trump also revealed that serious discussions have been taking place with Russia, with the U.S. receiving positive signals from Moscow about a potential peace agreement. “Wouldn’t that be beautiful?” Trump remarked, suggesting that a peaceful resolution to the conflict could soon be within reach.

Trump’s comments come at a time when the Russia-Ukraine war continues to escalate, with international efforts to mediate peace ongoing.