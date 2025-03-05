India’s Auto Tariffs: Trump’s 100% Claim vs. Reality

New York: President Donald Trump recently doubled down on his threats to impose reciprocal tariffs, claiming that India charges over 100% tariffs on automobiles. However, this claim contradicts the reality, as India has recently slashed the highest tariff on luxury cars from 125% to 70%.

Trump’s Claims on Indian Auto Tariffs

During a joint session of Congress, President Trump accused India of imposing auto tariffs “higher than 100%,” a statement that raised eyebrows given the recent changes in India’s tariff policy. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced in the latest Indian budget that the tariff on luxury cars was being reduced from 125% to 70%. Additionally, tariffs on high-end motorcycles were also lowered from 50% to 40%.

India’s Revised Tariffs and the Response from US

Despite India’s recent tariff cuts, Trump maintained his stance on high tariffs, saying, “Countless other nations charge us tremendously higher tariffs than we charge them.” The US president specifically mentioned that China’s average tariff on US products is double what the US imposes, while South Korea’s average tariff is four times higher.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is expected to visit Washington to discuss the ongoing tariff concerns with US officials, as trade tensions continue to rise.

Trump’s Reciprocal Tariffs Proposal

Trump’s remarks on tariffs are part of his broader strategy to implement reciprocal tariffs, set to take effect on April 2. The president emphasized, “Whatever they tariff us, we will tariff them,” as part of his mission to address what he perceives as unfair trade practices.

Impact on US Economy and Markets

While Trump remains firm in his approach, acknowledging potential “disturbances” and an “adjustment period” due to tariffs, the effects on the US economy are already being felt. Stock markets have seen a downturn, with a more than 3% drop in the past two days. Retailers have also warned that the increased tariffs could lead to higher grocery prices for consumers.

Ongoing Trade Disputes: Harley-Davidson and Whiskey Tariffs

Trade disputes between the US and India have been a recurring issue, with Trump frequently criticizing India’s tariffs on American products such as Harley-Davidson motorcycles and whiskey. As trade talks continue, the world will be watching closely to see if these tariff tensions escalate further.