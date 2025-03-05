A Heartfelt Birthday Tribute: PM Modi and Leaders Celebrate Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Legacy

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as he celebrated his 66th birthday. In his message, PM Modi hailed Chouhan as a hardworking leader who has significantly contributed to the development of rural India and the welfare of farmers.

PM Modi’s Tribute to Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Prime Minister Modi took to social media platform X to convey his wishes, writing in Hindi (loosely translated), “Heartiest birthday wishes to Shivraj Singh Chauhan ji, a hardworking leader of BJP and my colleague in the government. He is playing an important role in the development of villages along with the welfare of the country’s agriculture and farmer brothers and sisters.” PM Modi also prayed for Chouhan’s “long and healthy life.”

Amit Shah and Om Birla Offer Their Birthday Wishes

Union Home Minister Amit Shah joined in celebrating Chouhan’s birthday, praising his invaluable contribution to the agricultural sector. Shah wrote on X, “Heartiest birthday wishes to my colleague in the Union Cabinet, @ChouhanShivrajji. Under the leadership of Modi ji, you are making a commendable contribution towards the welfare of farmers. I pray to Baba Mahakal for your healthy, long and happy life.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also conveyed his best wishes, stating, “Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Shri Shivraj Singh Chauhan on his birthday. I pray to God for your healthy, long and prosperous life.”

Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Legacy and Achievements

Shivraj Singh Chouhan has had a remarkable political journey, having served as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for nearly 16 years, from 2005 to 2020. During his tenure, Chouhan significantly transformed the state’s agricultural sector, particularly through efforts to improve irrigation systems. His close rapport with the people and his leadership were key factors in his popularity.

Before becoming a Union Minister, Chouhan led several initiatives in Madhya Pradesh, including the successful ‘Ladli Behan Yojana,’ which helped secure a major electoral victory for the BJP in the 2023 Assembly elections. As a leader of the BJP, Chouhan has also served as the party’s general secretary and president of its Madhya Pradesh unit.

A Life Dedicated to Service

Chouhan’s commitment to public service began early, as he was associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) from the age of 13. He has represented Vidisha in the Lok Sabha for five terms, beginning in 1991, before taking on the role of Chief Minister in 2005. His leadership continues to inspire and drive the progress of India’s rural and agricultural sectors.

On his special day, Chouhan expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming birthday wishes, acknowledging the support from his peers and well-wishers.