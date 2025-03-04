NDA 1 Admit Card 2025: Release Date, How to Download, and Important Details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is set to release the NDA 1 Admit Card 2025 online for all registered candidates. As per expectations, the NDA 1 admit card could be available by the last week of March 2025. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding the exact release date and time.

The NDA 1 admit card 2025 will be released on the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. Once available, candidates can download their hall ticket using their registration number or roll number along with their date of birth.

How to Download NDA 1 Admit Card 2025?

Candidates must follow the steps below to download their NDA 1 hall ticket:

Visit the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in Locate and click on the link: ‘E-admit card National Defence Academy Examination’ on the homepage. A login window will appear on the screen. Read the instructions carefully before proceeding with the download. Choose either the registration number or roll number option. Enter the registration number/roll number and date of birth. Click on the ‘Submit’ button. The NDA 1 admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download and save it for future reference.

Documents to Carry for NDA 1 Exam 2025

Candidates appearing for the NDA 1 exam must carry the following documents:

A valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport, Driving License, etc.)

NDA 1 Admit Card 2025 (printed copy)

Failure to produce the admit card and a valid ID will result in disqualification from appearing in the exam.

What to Do in Case of Discrepancies in NDA 1 Admit Card 2025?

If a candidate finds any error or discrepancy in their NDA 1 admit card, they must immediately contact the UPSC examination authority. They can visit the facilitation counter in person or contact them over the phone.

When reporting an issue, candidates must provide the following details:

Name and year of the examination

Registration ID (RID)

Roll number (if received)

Full name of the candidate (in block letters)

Postal address as mentioned in the NDA application form

Important Instructions for NDA 1 Exam 2025

Candidates should carefully check all the details mentioned on the admit card, including name, roll number, exam date, venue, and time.

Reach the examination center well before the reporting time to avoid any last-minute issues.

Follow the instructions given by the invigilators inside the examination hall.

Do not carry any prohibited items like mobile phones, electronic gadgets, or unauthorized materials.

NDA 1 Exam 2025: Key Highlights

Exam Conducting Body : Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Exam Name : National Defence Academy (NDA) & Naval Academy (NA) Examination 2025

: National Defence Academy (NDA) & Naval Academy (NA) Examination 2025 Admit Card Release Date : Expected by the last week of March 2025

: Expected by the last week of March 2025 Exam Date : To be announced by UPSC

: To be announced by UPSC Official Website: upsc.gov.in

Stay tuned for further updates on NDA 1 Admit Card 2025. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official UPSC website for any announcements regarding the hall ticket release.