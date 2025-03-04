Ayushman Bharat Scheme: How to Check Status, Download Card & More

Ayushman Bharat Yojana, also known as Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), is one of the most ambitious healthcare schemes launched by the Government of India. It aims to provide free health coverage of up to ₹5 lakh per family per year to economically weaker sections of society. Launched on September 23, 2018, this initiative has benefited millions across the country.

What is Ayushman Card?

The Ayushman Card is issued under PMJAY, allowing eligible beneficiaries to avail cashless treatment at 30,000+ hospitals across India. The scheme covers 9,000 medical procedures, including surgeries, maternity care, and major illnesses.

Eligibility Criteria for Ayushman Bharat Card

PMJAY Eligibility for Rural Households

Families living in one-room houses with mud walls and roofs.

with mud walls and roofs. Households without an adult male aged 16-59.

aged 16-59. Families with disabled members .

. SC/ST families.

Landless laborers earning daily wages.

PMJAY Eligibility for Urban Households

Garbage collectors, beggars, domestic helpers, sanitation workers.

Electricians, mechanics, repair workers, street vendors, etc.

People employed in low-income occupations can apply.

Benefits of Ayushman Bharat Yojana

Free treatment up to ₹5 lakh per family per year.

up to ₹5 lakh per family per year. Covers 12 crore families (50 crore beneficiaries).

(50 crore beneficiaries). Cashless & paperless treatment at registered hospitals.

at registered hospitals. Covers hospitalization expenses without financial burden.

How to Apply for Ayushman Bharat Card?

Online Registration Process

Visit the official website pmjay.gov.in. Click on “Am I Eligible?” and enter your mobile number. Verify with OTP and check your eligibility. If eligible, complete Aadhaar authentication and enter family details. After approval, download Ayushman Bharat Card.

Offline Registration Process

Visit the nearest government or listed private hospital .

. Carry Aadhaar card, ration card, and income certificate .

. Meet Ayushman Mitra at the hospital for verification.

at the hospital for verification. Submit documents and complete registration.

How to Check Ayushman Bharat Card Status?

Via PMJAY Beneficiary Portal

Login to the PMJAY Beneficiary Portal. Enter captcha code and mobile number. Verify with OTP and proceed. Select state, district, and ID type. Check status under ‘Card Status’ column.

Via Ayushman Bharat App

Download and open the Ayushman App. Log in as beneficiary and fill details. Enter Aadhaar, Family ID, or PMJAY ID. View the status of your Ayushman Bharat Card.

How to Download Ayushman Bharat Card?

Log in at Beneficiary.nha.gov.in or Ayushman App. Search using Aadhaar, Family ID, or PMJAY ID. Click on the Download option if KYC is complete. Enter Aadhaar number for OTP authentication. Download and print your Ayushman Bharat Card.

What is Ayushman Vay Vandana Card?

Launched on October 29, 2024 , for senior citizens (70+ years).

, for Provides ₹5 lakh health coverage annually.

annually. Covers over 2,000 medical procedures .

. Available for CGHS, ECHS, and CAPF beneficiaries.

Achievements of Ayushman Vay Vandana Card

25 lakh senior citizens enrolled in 2 months .

. 22,000+ seniors received treatments worth ₹40 crore.

Common Treatments Covered Under Ayushman Bharat Card

Coronary Angioplasty

Hip Replacement

Gallbladder Removal

Cataract Surgery

Prostate Resection

Stroke Management

Hemodialysis

Helpline Number for Ayushman Bharat Card

14555 (General Inquiries)

(General Inquiries) 1800-111-565 (Medical/Service Issues)

(Medical/Service Issues) Report fraud or overcharging by hospitals.

What is ABHA Card?

A 14-digit Digital Health ID that securely stores health records.

that securely stores health records. Helps in improving medical services and accessibility.

FAQs on Ayushman Bharat Card

Can the entire family use one Ayushman Bharat Card?

Yes, the entire family can use it for medical coverage up to ₹5 lakh per year.

Is Ayushman Bharat Card cashless?

Yes, eligible patients can avail cashless treatment at registered hospitals.

Does Ayushman Bharat Card expire if unused?

No, the card remains valid and renews automatically every year.

Does Ayushman Bharat cover all medical expenses?

No, it only covers expenses up to ₹5 lakh. For higher coverage, private health insurance is recommended.