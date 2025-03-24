Afghan Women Launch ‘Let’s Study’ Campaign Against Taliban’s Education Ban

Kabul: In a powerful show of resistance, Afghan women activists have launched an education campaign titled “Let’s Study” to mark the beginning of the new academic year. The campaign condemns the Taliban’s ongoing ban on girls’ education, which has persisted for over four years in Afghanistan.

Campaign Highlights the Impact of Taliban’s Education Ban on Afghan Girls

As the new school year begins, activists revealed that an additional 400,000 girls have been deprived of secondary and higher education in Afghanistan due to the Taliban’s restrictions. The “Let’s Study” initiative, led by women’s rights protesters, has drawn attention to the dire consequences of the Taliban’s policies, which they claim are based on ignorance and oppression.

In an online statement, the activists urged the international community to take action and support Afghan women in their fight for the right to education, emphasizing the systemic oppression and human rights violations carried out by the Taliban.

International Support for Afghan Women’s Education Rights

The European Union (EU) delegation in Afghanistan expressed its solidarity with Afghan women, stressing the importance of education for the country’s future. In a tweet, the EU delegation emphasized that “Education For All is crucial for Afghanistan’s long-term resilience and prosperity,” adding that educated women play a critical role in shaping a stronger, more stable, and economically independent Afghanistan.

Similarly, UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund) called for the immediate return of girls to school in Afghanistan, warning that the continued ban could have catastrophic consequences for the nation’s future. According to UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell, the ban will affect not only the education system but also the health and economic stability of Afghanistan. “The consequences for these girls — and for Afghanistan — are catastrophic,” she said, highlighting the link between education and a healthier, more prosperous society.

Also Read: Netanyahu and Rubio Discuss Hostage Release and Gaza Offensive Amid Renewed Fighting

The Global Struggle for Afghan Girls’ Education

Afghanistan remains the only country in the world where secondary and higher education for girls is completely banned. UNESCO’s 2024 data revealed that 1.4 million Afghan girls have been denied an education, with access to primary education also severely impacted. The Taliban’s refusal to allow girls to attend school has resulted in 1.1 million fewer children — both girls and boys — attending school compared to pre-Taliban rule.

The Path Forward for Afghan Women and Girls

Activists and international organizations continue to pressure the Taliban to lift the ban, stressing that education is not only a basic human right but a crucial element for the country’s future stability and prosperity. Afghan women, who have long been at the forefront of the fight for education and equality, are determined to keep pushing for change, despite the ongoing challenges they face.

The “Let’s Study” campaign serves as a reminder to the world that the fight for Afghan girls’ right to education is far from over, and the international community must continue to stand in solidarity with those advocating for change.