Netanyahu and Rubio Discuss Hostage Release and Gaza Offensive Amid Renewed Fighting

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held an urgent phone call to discuss critical regional developments, including efforts to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas and Israel’s renewed military offensive in Gaza.

According to a statement from Netanyahu’s office, both leaders discussed the ongoing crisis, with particular focus on the efforts to free Israeli hostages and the resumption of hostilities in Gaza. Rubio reiterated U.S. support for Israel’s actions and policies.

Renewed Air and Ground Assaults in Gaza

Israel’s renewed air and ground assaults on Gaza have brought an abrupt end to a two-month ceasefire, which had been in place since January. The violence, which began on Tuesday, has already resulted in significant casualties, with at least 673 killed and 1,233 injured, as reported by Gaza’s health authorities. Hamas has condemned Israel for breaking the ceasefire agreement, further escalating tensions in the region.

Attempts to Revive the Ceasefire

Hamas spokesperson Taher al-Nunu stated that the group was currently reviewing new proposals from mediators, including a “bridging” proposal from U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff aimed at reviving the ceasefire. Despite these efforts, violence continues to escalate, with Netanyahu pledging to take further action if all hostages are not released.

Netanyahu’s Warning and the U.S.-Israel Strategy

In an earlier statement, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu vowed to “open the gates of hell” if Hamas fails to release all hostages, echoing strong rhetoric regarding Israel’s military objectives. Netanyahu emphasized that Israel and the U.S. share a common strategy in addressing the situation in Gaza, although details of the plan remain largely confidential.

The joint statement from Netanyahu and Rubio highlighted their shared goal of dismantling Hamas’ military and political power in Gaza, securing the release of all hostages, and ensuring that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel’s security.

Rubio’s Regional Tour

Marco Rubio, who is currently in Jerusalem as part of a regional tour, is likely to face resistance from Arab leaders regarding President Trump’s controversial proposal to transfer the Palestinian population out of Gaza and redevelop the area under U.S. ownership.

The situation in Gaza continues to unfold, with mounting casualties and global concern over the humanitarian crisis, as both Israel and Hamas dig in for a protracted conflict.

