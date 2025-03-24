Hyderabad Hit by Torrential Rains and Hailstorms: Major Disruptions Across the City

Telangana: The weather in Hyderabad has taken a dramatic turn, with torrential rains hitting several areas of the city since Monday afternoon. Kukatpally, Miyapur, Jeedimetla, Chandanagar, Rayadurgam, and Madinaguda, along with many other parts of Hyderabad, have witnessed heavy rainfall, causing significant disruptions.

Ongoing Rainfall in Telangana and Crop Losses

The rains, which have been ongoing for the past four days in various districts of Telangana, are attributed to the influence of a trough system that has been hovering over the region. This weather pattern has intensified, resulting in prolonged rainfall and a rise in temperatures. Hailstorms, which accompanied the rains in several areas, have led to extensive crop damage, affecting farmers across the state.

Impact on Hyderabad’s Weather and Predictions for the Coming Days

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has issued a warning that the rain is likely to spread to more parts of the city as evening approaches. Local residents have reported flooded streets and traffic disruptions, with waterlogging in low-lying areas. The unseasonal downpour has raised concerns among citizens and authorities alike about the potential for further damage.

Key Points:

Torrential rains have been lashing Hyderabad since Monday afternoon, including areas like Kukatpally, Miyapur, and Jeedimetla.

The continuous rainfall over the last four days has led to widespread hailstorms and significant crop damage in Telangana.

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre predicts that the rain is expected to spread to more parts of the city by evening.

Local authorities are on high alert to manage flooding and traffic disruptions.

Stay Prepared for More Rains in Telangana

As the rains continue to affect various regions of Telangana, residents are advised to stay updated on weather alerts and take necessary precautions. Farmers are urged to assess the damage and seek assistance from local authorities for compensation due to crop losses.

Keep following for more updates on the weather conditions in Hyderabad and Telangana.