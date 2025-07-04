After 10-Year Relationship, Gender-Transitioned Youth Accuses Partner of Rape

Narmadapuram: In a shocking turn of events, a 25-year-old individual from Madhya Pradesh who underwent gender reassignment surgery for love has filed a rape complaint after their partner allegedly refused to marry them post-transition.

Couple Lived Together for 10 Years

According to police sources, the two young men had been living together as a couple for the past 10 years in Narmadapuram. Their relationship was known among close circles, and they had reportedly decided to get married.

One Partner Undergoes Gender Reassignment Surgery

To fulfill their mutual decision to marry, one of the partners, aged 25, underwent gender reassignment surgery and legally transitioned into a woman. The transition was completed recently, marking a significant personal and emotional transformation.

Alleged Rejection Sparks Legal Action

After the surgery, however, the partner allegedly began distancing himself and ultimately refused to proceed with the marriage. Feeling betrayed, the transitioned individual filed a rape complaint, claiming that promises of marriage had been made prior to the surgery.

Zero FIR Registered, Investigation Underway

Police have registered a Zero FIR in the case and have begun a preliminary investigation. Authorities stated that the legal complexities of the case—especially involving gender transition and consent—are being carefully reviewed.

Legal and Social Implications Raise Questions

This case has sparked a broader conversation about emotional consent, gender identity, and the legal consequence of broken relationship promises. Legal experts say such cases require sensitive handling due to their psychological and social dimensions.