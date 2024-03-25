After 12 yrs, Chennai to host IPL final

Chennai: The historic M.A.Chidambaram stadium in Chennai will host the final of the IPL 2024 on May 26.

The city will be hosting a final for the first time in 12 years after the earlier summit clashes in 2011 and 2012.

Chennai, the home venue for five-time winners and reigning champions Chennai Super Kings, will also host the second qualifier on May 24.

Ahmedabad will host the first qualifier on May 21 and the eliminator on May 22, according to the second phase of the IPL schedule, comprising 52 matches including the playoffs, released by the IPL organisers on Monday evening.

The second phase of the IPL league matches will on April 8, with CSK hosting Kolkata Knight Riders at home.

The IPL had earlier announced the first phase schedule from Mar 22 to April 7. It did not announce the full schedule earlier in view of the Lok Sabha polls.