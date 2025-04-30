After Pahalgam Attack, Crackdown in MP Uncovers Children Born to Indo-Pak Couples

Bhopal: Following the Centre’s directive to deport Pakistani nationals living in India under various visa categories, the Madhya Pradesh Police is facing a legal and humanitarian dilemma regarding children born to Indian mothers and Pakistani fathers. With at least nine such cases identified in cities like Bhopal, Jabalpur, and Indore, state authorities are now seeking guidance from the Ministry of Home Affairs on how to proceed.

Centre Orders Deportation of Pakistani Nationals After Pahalgam Terror Attack

The deportation order came in the aftermath of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives. The central government has since instructed all states to identify Pakistani citizens in India under 12 visa categories and ensure their immediate return to Pakistan.

The visa types include:

Medical visas (deadline April 29)

(deadline April 29) SAARC, tourist, and student visas (deadline April 26)

(deadline April 26) Business, journalist, visitor, film, pilgrim, and other short-term visas

Nine Children With Indian Mothers, Pakistani Fathers Identified in MP

Police across Madhya Pradesh have flagged at least nine cases involving children of mixed nationality parents, including:

Bhopal: 4 children

4 children Jabalpur: 3 children

3 children Indore: 2 children

In Bhopal, families have already been served notices to leave. Police Commissioner H C Mishra confirmed they are awaiting official clarification. “We have encountered children born to Indo-Pak couples. These are complex cases, and we are seeking the Centre’s direction,” he said.

Minors Cannot Be Deported Without Clarity, Say Officials

Senior officers acknowledge that minor children cannot be deported forcefully, especially when they are born to Indian citizens. “This is a sensitive issue. These children are minors and, in some cases, may be Indian citizens by birthright. We are in consultation with the Centre,” an officer stated.

In one Jabalpur case, an Indian woman married to a Pakistani man, along with their three children, came to renew a passport and was flagged for departure. She is reportedly preparing to leave for Pakistan soon.

14 Pakistani Nationals Identified in MP, Three Already Deported

So far, 14 individuals in Madhya Pradesh have been ordered to leave:

3 have already reached Pakistan

1 is in Delhi under Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) review

More such cases are expected as checks continue.

Visa Crackdown Post-Pahalgam Attack Tightens Immigration Controls

This nationwide deportation initiative follows heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror strike, which targeted civilians, including tourists. The crackdown is part of a broader strategy to tighten immigration rules, ensure national security, and review visa regulations for citizens from neighboring countries.