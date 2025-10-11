AIMIM to Contest 100 Seats in Bihar Assembly Elections After Failed Opposition Alliance Talks

Bihar’s assembly election excitement is building, and political tensions among parties are rising. In this context, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), led by Asaduddin Owaisi, has made a significant decision. The party announced that it will contest 100 seats in the Bihar elections. Attempts to join the opposition Mahagathbandhan alliance were unsuccessful, prompting MIM to operate independently and demonstrate its strength.

This change has generated considerable interest in Bihar’s political environment. Akhtarul Iman, MIM’s Bihar state president, stated that the party is running in five times more constituencies than in the last election. He emphasized that their aim is to become a third political force that offers a choice to both the NDA and Mahagathbandhan alliances, claiming, “We will show our strength to the opponents, and our power should not be underestimated.”

Iman also mentioned that although they sent letters to RJD leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav requesting an alliance, they received no reply. Consequently, the party decided to run for 100 seats on its own. He added that talks are ongoing with several ideologically similar parties to create a possible third front, with more details expected soon.

In the 2020 assembly elections, MIM won just five seats. After four MLAs joined the RJD, Akhtarul Iman is now the only MIM legislator in Bihar. With a Muslim population exceeding 17% in the state, MIM is adjusting its strategies accordingly. Recently, party chief Asaduddin Owaisi visited the Seemanchal region to boost morale among party members.

Bihar has a total of 243 assembly constituencies, with elections set for November 6 and 11, and vote counting scheduled for November 14. Opposition parties have claimed that MIM’s involvement could divide secular votes, aiding the BJP. However, MIM leaders have made it clear that their party is not a ‘B-team’ for any alliance and will run on its own terms.