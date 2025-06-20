Air India Cancels 8 Flights, Including 4 International Routes

New Delhi: Air India has announced the cancellation of eight domestic and international flights, attributing the disruptions to enhanced maintenance and operational reasons. The airline is currently grappling with ongoing challenges following the fatal plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, which claimed the lives of 241 passengers and 33 people on the ground.

List of Cancelled International Flights

The following international Air India flights have been cancelled:

AI906 – Dubai to Chennai

– Dubai to Chennai AI308 – Delhi to Melbourne

– Delhi to Melbourne AI309 – Melbourne to Delhi

– Melbourne to Delhi AI2204 – Dubai to Hyderabad

List of Cancelled Domestic Flights

Air India also cancelled several domestic routes, including:

AI874 – Pune to Delhi

– Pune to Delhi AI456 – Ahmedabad to Delhi

– Ahmedabad to Delhi AI2872 – Hyderabad to Mumbai

– Hyderabad to Mumbai AI571 – Chennai to Mumbai

Full Refunds and Rescheduling Offered

In a statement, the airline apologized for the inconvenience and assured affected passengers that full refunds will be processed. Complimentary rescheduling is also available for those who wish to rebook.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers. Our colleagues on ground are making alternative arrangements to help them reach their destinations at the earliest,” the airline said.

Advisory for Passengers

Air India has issued a travel advisory, urging passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport. The airline also noted that further disruptions may occur due to:

Ongoing aircraft safety checks

Airspace restrictions , particularly in the Middle East

, particularly in the Middle East Unfavorable weather conditions

These factors are expected to impact operations intermittently through mid-July 2025.

15% Reduction in International Schedule Announced

To ensure operational safety and efficiency, Air India has voluntarily reduced its wide-body international flight schedule by 15%, effective from Friday through mid-July. This reduction is aimed at facilitating enhanced safety inspections and managing airspace-related delays.

“The objective is to restore schedule stability and minimize last-minute inconvenience to passengers,” the airline added.

Focus on Passenger Safety and Operational Stability

In light of the Ahmedabad tragedy, Air India has prioritized pre-flight safety checks and operational adjustments to prevent further disruptions and rebuild passenger trust.

Passengers are advised to stay updated via the Air India website or customer service channels for real-time updates on flight status and rescheduling options.