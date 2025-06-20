Air India Cancels 8 Flights, Including 4 International Routes
New Delhi: Air India has announced the cancellation of eight domestic and international flights, attributing the disruptions to enhanced maintenance and operational reasons. The airline is currently grappling with ongoing challenges following the fatal plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, which claimed the lives of 241 passengers and 33 people on the ground.
Table of Contents
List of Cancelled International Flights
The following international Air India flights have been cancelled:
- AI906 – Dubai to Chennai
- AI308 – Delhi to Melbourne
- AI309 – Melbourne to Delhi
- AI2204 – Dubai to Hyderabad
List of Cancelled Domestic Flights
Air India also cancelled several domestic routes, including:
- AI874 – Pune to Delhi
- AI456 – Ahmedabad to Delhi
- AI2872 – Hyderabad to Mumbai
- AI571 – Chennai to Mumbai
Full Refunds and Rescheduling Offered
In a statement, the airline apologized for the inconvenience and assured affected passengers that full refunds will be processed. Complimentary rescheduling is also available for those who wish to rebook.
“We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers. Our colleagues on ground are making alternative arrangements to help them reach their destinations at the earliest,” the airline said.
Advisory for Passengers
Air India has issued a travel advisory, urging passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport. The airline also noted that further disruptions may occur due to:
- Ongoing aircraft safety checks
- Airspace restrictions, particularly in the Middle East
- Unfavorable weather conditions
These factors are expected to impact operations intermittently through mid-July 2025.
15% Reduction in International Schedule Announced
To ensure operational safety and efficiency, Air India has voluntarily reduced its wide-body international flight schedule by 15%, effective from Friday through mid-July. This reduction is aimed at facilitating enhanced safety inspections and managing airspace-related delays.
“The objective is to restore schedule stability and minimize last-minute inconvenience to passengers,” the airline added.
Focus on Passenger Safety and Operational Stability
In light of the Ahmedabad tragedy, Air India has prioritized pre-flight safety checks and operational adjustments to prevent further disruptions and rebuild passenger trust.
Passengers are advised to stay updated via the Air India website or customer service channels for real-time updates on flight status and rescheduling options.