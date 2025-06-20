Telangana is a Goldmine: Chandrababu Naidu Speaks Out on Banakacharla Dispute

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the need for collaboration between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, especially when it comes to sharing river water resources. Speaking to reporters in Amaravati on Thursday, CM Naidu addressed the ongoing Banakacharla water dispute and called for mutual understanding between the two Telugu-speaking states.

“Use Water, Don’t Let It Flow into the Sea” – Naidu to Telangana Govt

CM Naidu suggested that instead of conflict, the Telangana government should focus on constructing its own irrigation projects to fully utilize the available water.

“If you don’t use the water upstream, it will naturally flow downstream. Build your own projects and use the water. There’s no need for a fight,” he said.

He reiterated that Andhra Pradesh is only using water that would otherwise flow into the sea, indicating no harm or encroachment on Telangana’s share.

Clarifies No Loss to Telangana from AP Projects

Responding to Telangana’s objections, Naidu pointed out that both states are drawing water from the Godavari River to divert it to different basins. He questioned:

“If Telangana diverts water to one basin and we do the same to another, what is the actual loss to Telangana?”

He emphasized that the Banakacharla project is being developed only on surplus waters that would otherwise go unused.

Respects Telangana’s Projects Like Kaleshwaram

CM Naidu also stressed that he has never opposed the Kaleshwaram Project, built by the Telangana government. He suggested that both states should respect each other’s development efforts.

“I never raised objections when Telangana built the Kaleshwaram Project. They should finish their projects and use their share of the water,” he added.

No Need for Water Wars, Let Logic Prevail

Highlighting the importance of rational resource management over political confrontation, Naidu said:

“Is it a loss to use water from the top or the bottom? Let’s avoid conflicts. There is enough water in the Godavari, and both states can use it efficiently.”

He concluded by urging mutual cooperation over confrontation, labeling Telangana as a golden state that deserves to thrive alongside Andhra Pradesh.