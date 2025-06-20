TS 10th Supplementary Results 2025: Telangana SSC Supply Results Coming Soon – Here’s the Expected Date!

Hyderabad, June 20: The Telangana State SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations 2025 were conducted from June 3 to June 13 across the state. Now, thousands of students who appeared for the exams are eagerly awaiting their Class 10 supplementary results.

While Andhra Pradesh has already declared its Class 10 and Intermediate supplementary results, Telangana has so far only released the Intermediate supplementary results. The wait for SSC (Class 10) supplementary results continues.

Result Announcement Expected in Late June

As per sources, the Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE Telangana) is preparing to announce the SSC Supplementary Results 2025 soon. If everything goes as planned, the results are likely to be declared in the third or last week of June.

However, there is no official confirmation yet from the board regarding the exact result release date. Students and parents are advised to regularly check the official website for updates.

In 2024, the Telangana SSC Supplementary Results were released on June 28, two weeks after the exams concluded. If the board follows a similar timeline this year, students can expect results anytime in the last week of June 2025.

42,832 Students Appeared for the Exams

A total of 42,832 students applied for the SSC Advanced Supplementary Exams 2025. The results will play a crucial role for students planning to join Intermediate or Polytechnic courses, as admissions begin soon after the results are announced.

Students Facing Uncertainty

With no official word from the board, many students and parents are expressing concern and confusion. The lack of clarity on result timelines has left them anxious, especially since further academic admissions depend on these results.

Where to Check Telangana SSC Supplementary Results 2025

Once released, students can check their results on the official website:

Students are advised to keep their hall ticket number handy to access the results as soon as they are declared.