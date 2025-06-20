YogAndhra 2025: PM Modi to Arrive in Vizag This Evening – Traffic Restrictions and Alternate Routes Announced in Visakhapatnam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Visakhapatnam on June 21, 2025, to participate in the grand ‘YogAndhra 2025’ celebrations at the iconic RK Beach Climate Temple. The event is expected to attract over five lakh participants, including international delegates, yoga enthusiasts, and dignitaries from across India.

Traffic Restrictions Announced in Visakhapatnam

In view of the Prime Minister’s visit and the large-scale participation, Visakhapatnam district police, led by SP Vakul Jindal, have imposed traffic restrictions across key areas in the city from June 20 to June 21.

Key Restrictions:

RK Beach to Park Hotel Junction : No entry for regular vehicles without passes.

: No entry for regular vehicles without passes. Park Hotel to Bheemili Beach Road : Access restricted to vehicles with authorized passes.

: Access restricted to vehicles with authorized passes. Heavy vehicles banned on routes from Tagarapuvalasa NH-16 to Bheemili and from Anandapuram Flyover into the city.

on routes from and from into the city. Residents along the RK Beach to Bheemili stretch are requested to avoid using personal vehicles between June 20 (midnight) to June 21 (midnight).

Special Parking and VIP Arrangements

For VIPs:

Vehicles to enter from SIRIPURAM → CR Reddy Circle → All India Radio → APIIC Ground , and park as directed.

, and park as directed. Walk to the venue via Vishwapriya Function Hall .

. In case of rain, the venue will shift to AU Engineering College Grounds, and VIPs must enter via Maddilapalem RD and park near Bharasar Hostel.

For Public Transport:

Buses from Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, and ASR districts to drop participants at Bheemili Beach Road, and proceed to designated parking zones.

Yoga Day Target: 22 World Records Including 2 Guinness Titles

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced the ambitious target of setting 22 world records at this mega event, including two Guinness World Records:

25,000 tribal students performing 108 Surya Namaskars .

performing . Simultaneous yoga practice by 3.19 lakh people at RK Beach.

The government has planned extensive arrangements along the 26-km stretch from RK Beach to Bhogapuram to accommodate the participants.

Massive Participation and Preparations Across Andhra Pradesh

The event is part of a month-long ‘YogAndhra’ initiative held from May 21 to June 21. Highlights include:

2.39 crore registrations from India and abroad.

from India and abroad. Over 15,000 yoga competitions held at village, district, and state levels.

held at village, district, and state levels. 5451 master trainers deployed across the state.

deployed across the state. 1.05 crore+ participation certificates issued.

Facilities for Participants

To ensure smooth conduct:

326 yoga compartments set up, each accommodating 1,000 participants .

set up, each accommodating . Distribution of 3.32 lakh T-shirts and 5 lakh yoga mats .

and . Adequate sanitation facilities arranged at the venue.

arranged at the venue. Use of QR codes linked to Aadhaar for participant verification.

Yoga for One Earth, One Health

This year’s theme is “Yoga for One Earth, One Health”. CM Naidu also emphasized:

Plans to include yoga syllabus for Class 9 students .

. Weekly yoga sessions in schools .

. Proposal to set up a Yoga Deemed University.

Event Timing and Global Reach

The International Yoga Day event will be held on June 21, from 6:30 AM to 8:00 AM. CM Naidu stated that the event will be held simultaneously across 8 lakh locations around the world.