Air India, IndiGo Warn of Delays Amid Escalating Iran-Israel Conflict

New Delhi: Major Indian airlines Air India and IndiGo have issued official advisories warning passengers of flight delays and reroutes following the closure of Iranian airspace. The disruption comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, severely affecting global flight paths, particularly those between India and Europe/North America.

Air India Reroutes Flights to Ensure Passenger Safety

Air India announced on Saturday that several of its international flights are now operating on extended alternative routes. This strategic rerouting has been implemented to ensure the safety of passengers and crew amid the volatile regional developments.

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), the airline said:

“Due to the emerging situation in Iran and parts of the Middle East, and the subsequent closure of airspace, some of our flights are operating on alternative extended routes. We are doing our best to minimise inconvenience caused to passengers.”

IndiGo Warns of Potential Flight Delays and Route Changes

IndiGo, India’s largest airline by market share, also issued a travel advisory, informing flyers that some flights may experience longer travel durations or delays due to airspace unavailability over Iran and neighboring regions.

The airline urged travelers to:

Check flight status on its website or mobile app before departure.

on its website or mobile app before departure. Stay connected with customer service for real-time updates.

Routes Between India, Europe, and North America Affected

The Iranian airspace is a crucial aviation corridor for flights between India and destinations in Europe and North America. With this corridor now shut, airlines are being forced to take longer, fuel-intensive routes, adding extra hours to several international journeys.

According to airline sources:

Delays currently range from 30 minutes to over 5 hours , depending on the route.

, depending on the route. Flights to Europe, the Gulf, and Central Asia are most affected.

NOTAMs Issued as Regional Tensions Escalate

Aviation authorities in multiple countries have released NOTAMs (Notices to Airmen), advising airlines to avoid Iranian airspace until further notice. This comes after Iran launched missile strikes in response to Israeli military action, significantly increasing the risk of flying over the region.

Both Air India and IndiGo emphasized that passenger safety remains the top priority, and they are making every effort to minimize disruptions. Passengers are advised to:

Plan for longer transit times

Stay updated on flight schedules

Remain patient as airlines adjust to evolving conditions

What Passengers Should Do: