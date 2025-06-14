Sushant Singh Rajput Lives On: Sister Shweta’s Heartfelt Tribute on 5th Death Anniversary

Mumbai: On the fifth death anniversary of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti paid a heartfelt tribute, urging fans and well-wishers to honor his legacy by embracing his values of love, innocence, learning, and kindness. She shared a series of throwback photos on Instagram, reflecting on the late actor’s inspiring life and message.

Shweta Urges Fans to Keep Faith and Remember Sushant’s True Spirit

In her Instagram post, Shweta Singh Kirti wrote, “Today is Bhai’s 5th Death Anniversary, a lot has happened since his death on 14th June 2020.” She referred to the ongoing legal proceedings, mentioning that the CBI has submitted its report to the court, and the family is in the process of retrieving it.

Despite the challenges, Shweta encouraged everyone to “never lose heart and never lose faith in God or in goodness.” She emphasized remembering Sushant’s purity, his passion for life and learning, and his kindness towards others.

Honoring Sushant’s Legacy of Love and Innocence

Shweta described Sushant as a person who had “a heart full of love which believed in treating everyone equally and doing charity.” She highlighted his “child-like innocence” and infectious smile that touched many hearts.

“Bhai hasn’t gone anywhere. He is in you, in me, in all of us,” she wrote. According to Shweta, living with love, innocence, and a desire to learn keeps Sushant’s spirit alive. She also urged fans not to associate his name with negativity, as that was against everything he stood for.

Letting Sushant Singh Rajput’s Legacy Shine Bright

Concluding her tribute, Shweta said, “Look how many people’s hearts and minds he touched and influenced…. Let his legacy continue.” She called on everyone to “be the burning candle that lights up other candles to continue his legacy.”

She added that the legacy of great personalities like Sushant grows even stronger after their passing, as their influence continues to inspire generations.

Background: The Tragic Death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14, 2020, at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. His untimely death at the age of 34 shocked fans and the film industry, leading to widespread media coverage and investigations.