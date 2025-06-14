Telangana Government Sets Ambitious Target to Build 20 Lakh Houses in 4 Years

Hyderabad: Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy announced on Friday that the state government aims to construct 20 lakh houses over the next four years. With a budget allocation of ₹22,500 crore, this housing initiative targets the upliftment of underprivileged families across Telangana.

Housing Scheme Focus: Indiramma Beneficiaries to Get Priority

Speaking at a public event in Peddapalli, Srinivas Reddy emphasized that each village has approximately 60 eligible beneficiaries under the Indiramma housing scheme, but currently only 25 houses per village are sanctioned. He assured that the government is committed to ensuring all eligible families receive homes soon.

New Police Stations and Market Complex Inaugurated in Peddapalli

Alongside Minister D. Sridhar Babu, Srinivas Reddy inaugurated four new police stations in the Ramagundam commissionerate area, including a traffic police station, women’s police station, rural police station in Peddapalli, and the Eligaid police station. They also laid the foundation for a ₹4.20 crore integrated market complex in Peddapalli town, expected to boost local trade and accessibility.

Minister Criticizes Previous BRS Government on Housing and Land Issues

Srinivas Reddy compared the current government’s efforts with the previous BRS regime, highlighting that from 2004 to 2014, Congress provided 25.5 lakh houses, whereas the BRS government sanctioned only 92,000 and completed 60,000 houses in nearly ten years. Many projects remain incomplete due to contractor payment issues under the BRS.

He also criticized the earlier administration for poor land records management, stating that farmers faced difficulties in resolving disputes, which the current Congress government is actively addressing through proactive revenue officials.

Public Appeal Ahead of Local Body Elections

The minister urged citizens to recognize the welfare measures being implemented by the Congress government and extended a call for public support in the upcoming local body elections.