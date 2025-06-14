Rain Trouble in Hyderabad! Roads Underwater, More Storms Coming

Hyderabad: For the third consecutive day, heavy rains lashed Hyderabad, flooding key roads, bringing traffic to a halt, and leaving residents stranded in waterlogged streets. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rain and issued yellow alerts for all city zones, warning of gusty winds, lightning, and thunderstorms in the coming days.

Core Areas of Hyderabad Face Severe Waterlogging, Traffic Disruptions

The Friday evening downpour, which began around noon in several parts of the city, was accompanied by thunder and strong winds, significantly affecting daily life in the heart of Hyderabad. Areas like Abids, Koti, Begum Bazar, Sultan Bazar, Nampally, Basheerbagh, Liberty, Narayanguda, Himayat Nagar, and the Tank Bund stretch reported severe waterlogging and traffic snarls.

Many two-wheeler riders and pedestrians were seen scrambling for shelter, while vehicles navigated through knee-deep water in multiple locations.

“Daily Nightmare,” Say Residents as Water Fails to Drain

Local residents expressed frustration over the repeated waterlogging. “It is becoming a daily nightmare,” said Arif Khan, a cab driver near Abids. “Even hours after the rain stops, water doesn’t drain, and we are stuck in the same mess,” he added.

According to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Nampally recorded the highest rainfall in the city with 12.8 mm between 8:30 AM and 4 PM on Friday.

Cyclonic Circulation to Bring More Rain Across Telangana

The IMD has predicted continued rainfall over the next six days across Telangana. A cyclonic circulation over southwest Telangana and its adjoining regions is driving the current weather pattern, extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. It is coupled with a trough stretching from the west-central Arabian Sea to coastal Odisha, expected to cause thundershowers, lightning, and gusty winds (40–50 km/h).

Telangana Districts Under Rain Alert for Coming Days

The IMD has issued yellow alerts for multiple districts:

Friday & Saturday : Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal.

: Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal. Sunday: Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy.

Hyderabad will continue to experience light to moderate rain with a few intense spells. The forecast includes generally cloudy skies, hazy mornings, and gusty winds over the next four days.