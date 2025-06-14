Secunderabad: 2 Thieves Arrested After Snatching Vendor’s Phone at Knifepoint

Hyderabad: The Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested two members of an inter-state theft gang for allegedly stealing mobile phones and threatening a vendor at Secunderabad Railway Station. The accused have been identified as Ashok Chouradya (70) and Sachin Tarachand Gaykwad (34), both hailing from Maharashtra.

Accused Targeted Sleeping Passengers and Waiting Halls

According to the police, the duo were long-time friends who had previously engaged in various odd jobs. Over time, they turned to petty theft to fund their alcohol and cigarette habits. Their primary targets were passengers resting in waiting halls or sleeping on platforms, from whom they would steal mobile phones.

Vendor Threatened with Knife, Phone Snatched

On June 10, the two men escalated their criminal activity by threatening a water bottle vendor with a knife and forcibly snatching his mobile phone. The incident took place at the Secunderabad railway station, sparking alarm among onlookers.

GRP Nabs Duo While Roaming Suspiciously on Platform 1

GRP officers patrolling the area noticed the duo behaving suspiciously on Platform No. 1. Upon questioning and checking, they discovered stolen items and promptly arrested them. Further interrogation revealed their involvement in multiple mobile thefts.

Stolen Mobiles Sold, Money Shared Equally

The police revealed that the accused would sell the stolen mobile phones and split the proceeds equally. Investigations are ongoing to trace any more victims and determine if the accused are part of a larger gang operating across states.