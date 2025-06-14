KTR in Trouble Again: Case Filed Over Comments Against CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police have registered a fresh case against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) following a complaint by Congress MLC Balmuri Venkat. The complaint alleges that KTR made derogatory remarks against Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy during a recent press meet and on social media.

Congress MLC Files Complaint, Says Remarks Insult CM’s Image

MLC Balmuri Venkat, expressing deep displeasure, filed a formal complaint stating that KTR’s remarks were not only insulting to the CM but also “damaging to his image and disturbing social peace.” Acting on the complaint, the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police registered a case and are likely to serve notices to KTR in the coming days.

KTR Faces ACB Summons in Formula E Car Race Misappropriation Case

In a separate development, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has reissued summons to KTR in connection with the Formula E car race case. The ACB is probing the alleged misappropriation of ₹54.89 crore during the organization of the Formula E race under the previous BRS regime.

Timeline of Key Developments:

KTR was previously issued a notice to appear on May 28 , but he sought deferral citing a foreign trip.

, but he sought deferral citing a foreign trip. On June 16 , he is now required to appear at the ACB headquarters in Banjara Hills at 10 AM .

, he is now required to appear at the ACB headquarters in at . KTR is listed as Accused No. 1 (A-1) in the case.

Others Questioned in the Case:

Arvind Kumar (Senior IAS officer, A-2) – questioned on January 8

(Senior IAS officer, A-2) – questioned on January 8 B.L.N. Reddy (Former HMDA Chief Engineer, A-3) – questioned on January 10

(Former HMDA Chief Engineer, A-3) – questioned on January 10 Chalamalasetty Anil Kumar (Greenco Ace Nexa Zen MD) – questioned on January 18

(Greenco Ace Nexa Zen MD) – questioned on January 18 Representatives of the Formula E operations company and their CEO were questioned virtually via Zoom.

BRS Leaders Call it Political Vendetta

Reacting to the developments, BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has strongly criticized the Congress-led state government for what she termed as “political vendetta.” She condemned the reissuance of notices to KTR, suggesting it was aimed at defaming opposition leaders ahead of crucial political developments.

What’s at Stake

With both legal and political pressure mounting on KT Rama Rao, these developments could have a significant impact on the political landscape in Telangana. While the ACB investigation appears to be in its final stages, the Cyber Crime case adds another layer of scrutiny on the BRS leader.