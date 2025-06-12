Air India Plane Crash: Major Tragedy in Ahmedabad as Flight Crashes Near Residential Area

Ahmedabad, Gujarat: A major accident occurred at Ahmedabad Airport when an Air India flight crashed during its operation on Thursday. Shocking visuals from the scene showed thick black smoke rising into the sky, triggering panic in the area.

Emergency Response Teams Rush to the Spot

Following the crash, emergency teams quickly launched rescue and firefighting operations to control the situation and ensure the safety of passengers and crew. The quick response helped prevent further escalation of the incident.

133 Passengers Onboard During the Accident

Reports suggest that the flight was carrying 133 passengers when the mishap took place. The flight was scheduled to depart from Ahmedabad to London when the accident happened. The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.

No Casualty Reports Yet, Investigation Underway

As of now, there is no official confirmation on casualties or injuries. Authorities have assured that a detailed investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the accident. More updates are expected as the situation develops.

Visuals Go Viral on Social Media

Video clips showing dense black smoke billowing from the site of the crash have gone viral on various social media platforms, raising concerns about flight safety and prompting swift responses from aviation authorities.