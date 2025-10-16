Air pollution dips to ‘very poor’ in Delhi-NCR ahead of Diwali

New Delhi: Air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR have turned into the ‘very poor’ category, raising serious public health concerns even before the Diwali festivities.

Data recorded on Thursday morning shows that air quality in several parts of Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Noida has deteriorated further, surpassing even some of the previous most polluted areas.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in many localities has breached the 300 mark, placing them in the “very poor” category. The AQI between 301 and 400 is considered very poor.

In Ghaziabad, Loni reported an AQI of 339, the highest in the entire region. Other areas like Vasundhara and Indirapuram recorded AQIs of 287, while Sanjay Nagar stood at 260.

In neighbouring Noida, the situation was equally alarming. Sector 125 reported an AQI of 358, Sector 116 recorded 334, Sector 1 was at 257, and Sector 62 registered 207.

Delhi, too, continued to battle thick pollution. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 335, Wazirpur 337, Bawana 281, and Mundka 297 — all falling in the “poor” to “very poor” range.

While some parts of the capital showed marginally better air quality, the overall picture remains grim across the NCR.

In response to the worsening air quality, authorities have implemented the first phase of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which includes restrictions such as halting construction and demolition work and banning the use of diesel generators.

Officials warned that if pollution levels continue to rise, the second phase of GRAP, with more stringent curbs, could be enforced soon.

Experts have attributed the spike in pollution to high concentrations of ozone and PM10, both of which were identified as the major pollutants this month. Weather conditions such as low wind speed and temperature inversion also prevent pollutants from dispersing.

Health experts have issued a warning, stating that air quality in the “very poor” category can have serious health effects, especially for children, the elderly, and those with respiratory or cardiac conditions.

Citizens have been advised to minimize outdoor exposure, wear protective masks, and use air purifiers indoors.

With Diwali still a few days away, the toxic air has raised concerns among citizens.

Authorities have appealed to residents to strictly follow pollution-control measures and government advisories to cope with the rising pollution level in the city.