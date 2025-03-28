Ajay Devgn Returns for His 74th Raid in ‘Raid 2’ Teaser, Tackling a Rs 4,200 Crore Scam

Mumbai: The highly anticipated teaser for Raid 2 is finally here! Ajay Devgn is back as the fearless IRS officer, Amay Patnaik, ready to lead his 74th raid, this time targeting a colossal Rs 4,200 crore scam.

High-Octane Action and Suspense in the New Teaser

The teaser is packed with intense drama, action, and suspense as Ajay Devgn reprises his iconic role as IRS officer Amay Patnaik. This time, he takes on a massive financial scam worth Rs 4,200 crore. Fans are treated to a glimpse of Riteish Deshmukh playing a powerful politician, hinting at an intense confrontation between him and Devgn’s character.

Ajay Devgn Hypes the Release on Social Media

Sharing the teaser on his Instagram, the Singham actor wrote, “74th Raid, ₹4200 Crores. Iss baar baazi hogi sabse badi! #Raid2 Teaser out now! Knocking in cinemas near you on 1st May, 2025.”

A Stellar Cast and Behind-the-Scenes Team

Raid 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar, with Gulshan Kumar and T-Series presenting the film. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the action-packed thriller also stars Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak, and Amit Sial, among others.

Sequel to the 2018 Hit ‘Raid’

Raid 2 serves as a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster Raid and brings back Amay Patnaik, who is once again on a mission to expose a massive financial scam. Like the first installment, this sequel draws inspiration from true events involving large-scale income tax operations, where officers collaborate with intelligence units to take down high-profile financial frauds.

The sequel was first announced in April 2020. While Ajay Devgn returns as Amay Patnaik, Vaani Kapoor steps into a lead role, replacing Ileana D’Cruz from the original film.

The official teaser for Raid 2 will be unveiled alongside Salman Khan’s much-awaited movie Sikandar, set for release on March 30.

Raid 2 is slated to hit theaters on 1st May 2025.