Ajay Devgn’s Next Film Announced — Here’s Who’s Joining Him

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is set to headline an upcoming film directed by acclaimed filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta. The film promises a gripping narrative and boasts a powerful star cast including Vaani Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, and Rajat Kapoor in key roles.

Raj Kumar Gupta Directs Stellar Ensemble Cast

Known for his impactful storytelling in films like Raid and No One Killed Jessica, Raj Kumar Gupta brings together a talented ensemble. Vaani Kapoor is expected to play a substantial role, while seasoned actors Saurabh Shukla and Rajat Kapoor add depth to the film’s character lineup.

With Gupta at the helm, the film is expected to be content-driven, leaning toward a blend of drama, thriller, and emotion—hallmarks of the director’s previous work.

Ajay Devgn’s Last Film ‘Azaad’ Failed to Impress Audiences

Earlier in 2025, Ajay Devgn appeared in the movie Azaad, which failed to leave a mark at the box office. Unlike his usual lead roles, Devgn played a supporting character in the film, while the spotlight was on Aman Devgn, his nephew, and Rasha Thadani, who made their debut in lead roles.

Despite the underwhelming performance of Azaad, fans are hopeful that Devgn’s return to a central lead role under a strong director will mark a box office comeback.

What to Expect from Ajay Devgn’s Next Film

While the official title and plot are under wraps, industry insiders suggest the film will have a serious, issue-based theme with dramatic intensity—similar in tone to Gupta’s past hits. With a high-caliber cast and a strong director-actor pairing, anticipation around this project is steadily building.