Is Your Metro Fare About to Double? Shocking Price Hike Coming to Hyderabad!

Hyderabad: In a major development, L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail Corporation (HMRL) has announced that metro fares in the city are set to increase in just one week. A meeting to finalize the fare hike will take place on May 8, and the new ticket rates are expected to be implemented by May 10.

The decision comes as the metro faces increasing financial challenges, with a reported burden of Rs 6,598 crore. Metro officials have cited ongoing losses as the primary reason behind the planned fare increase, as passenger numbers have not returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Why the Fare Hike? Metro’s Financial Struggles and Decline in Passengers

The financial burden on Hyderabad Metro started during the corona pandemic, which caused a significant drop in ridership. While the situation has somewhat improved, the metro network is still dealing with heavy losses. Metro authorities are now turning to fare increases as the only viable solution to offset this financial strain.

The proposed hike would see ticket prices raised by 20-25%, with the maximum fare likely increasing from Rs. 60 to Rs. 80-85. The minimum fare will likely remain at Rs. 10, but passengers may face a significant jump in ticket prices for longer routes.

State Government’s Stance on the Fare Hike: No Approval Yet

Interestingly, sources suggest that metro management is considering implementing the fare hike without the formal approval of the state government. Despite this, the Hyderabad Metro Rail Corporation is citing the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002, which gives the Metro Rail Administration (MRA) discretionary powers to revise fares.

While the metro has appealed to the state government for permission to increase fares, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has stated that there will be no hike in metro fares at this time. It seems that the metro management is preparing to move forward with the fare revision without state approval.

Expected Financial Gains from Fare Hike: Rs 150 Crore Annually

According to reports, the fare increase is expected to generate an additional Rs 150 crore in annual revenue for the metro system. This would help the Hyderabad Metro Rail Corporation manage its growing financial burden and work toward achieving financial sustainability.