CRPF Jawan Marries Pakistani Woman, Then This Happens…

New Delhi: In the wake of heightened national security concerns and escalating India-Pakistan tensions, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has dismissed jawan Munir Ahmed for concealing his marriage to a Pakistani national, and for allegedly facilitating her illegal stay in India beyond her visa’s expiry.

CRPF Jawan Married Pakistani Woman via Online Nikah

Ahmed, stationed in Jammu and Kashmir, reportedly married Minal Khan, a woman from Pakistan’s Punjab province, in May 2024 after meeting her online. The marriage was formalized through an online nikah, and she later entered India on a short-term visa in March 2025.

Her visa expired on March 22, but she remained in India. According to her legal team, a long-term visa application was already submitted, but no approval had been granted at the time of expiry.

Ahmed Claims Marriage Was Declared, CRPF Cites Breach of Conduct

Ahmed told PTI that he learned about his dismissal first through media reports, followed by an official letter.

“I sought and received permission from CRPF headquarters for my marriage to a Pakistani woman,” he claimed.

However, CRPF’s internal investigation concluded that Ahmed failed to officially disclose the marriage details and did not report his wife’s overstay—both seen as violations of service conduct and posing potential national security threats.

Court Grants Wife Relief After Deportation Notice

Following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Indian authorities issued deportation notices to several Pakistani nationals, including Minal Khan. She had even reached the Attari-Wagah border before receiving court relief, which temporarily allowed her to remain in the country.

CRPF Action Reflects Tougher National Security Measures

Ahmed’s dismissal comes amid India’s series of punitive actions against Pakistan, following the Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 civilians. These actions include:

Cancellation of visas for Pakistani nationals

Closure of airspace and land borders

Suspension of trade

Freezing of the Indus Waters Treaty

Reduction in diplomatic staff

Officials say the CRPF’s strict action serves as a warning to personnel regarding lapses in security disclosures, particularly in matters involving cross-border connections.