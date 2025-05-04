Pakistan-Origin Woman Seema Haider Attacked in India; Husband Saves Her

New Delhi: As diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan continue to rise following the Pahalgam terror attack, a fresh controversy has reignited the spotlight on Seema Haider, the Pakistani woman who illegally entered India in 2022 to marry her Indian boyfriend, Sachin Meena.

Now a mother of five and living in Greater Noida, Seema is pleading not to be deported, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to let her stay, stating, “I am now a daughter-in-law of India.”

Man From Gujarat Breaks Into Seema Haider’s House

In a shocking turn of events, a man broke into Seema Haider’s residence in Greater Noida. Identified as Tejas, a resident of Surendranagar, Gujarat, he reportedly entered the house from behind and attempted to attack Seema. However, her husband, Sachin Meena, intervened and, with the help of locals, handed the intruder over to the police.

Also Read: Jaishankar, Lavrov Discuss Pahalgam Terror Attack Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

Police Investigate Motive Behind Break-In

According to police, Tejas traveled from Gujarat to Delhi by train and then reached Greater Noida by bus. Investigators discovered photos and screenshots of Seema Haider on his phone. While Tejas claimed he was trying to “restrain” Seema for allegedly “attacking the country,” police have dismissed this explanation as suspicious and inconsistent.

Authorities are now probing his mental condition and motivations, noting that his behavior raises questions about whether the act was politically motivated, personal, or mentally unstable.

Deportation Dilemma: Should Seema Haider Be Sent Back?

This incident occurs amid heated debate over Seema Haider’s legal status. Following the Indian government’s diplomatic moves post-Pahalgam—including visa cancellations for Pakistani nationals and calls for immediate return—Seema’s future in India remains uncertain.

Despite public outcry and nationalist sentiments, Seema maintains she is committed to her family in India and should be treated as a citizen by virtue of her marriage and motherhood.