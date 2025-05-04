Jaishankar, Lavrov Discuss Pahalgam Terror Attack Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

New Delhi: Following the tragic Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 civilians dead, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held a crucial telephonic conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The two leaders discussed escalating tensions between India and Pakistan and reaffirmed their commitment to counter-terrorism cooperation.

India, Russia Discuss Bilateral Cooperation and Terror Response

EAM Jaishankar, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stated:

“Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack with FM Lavrov of Russia yesterday. Its perpetrators, backers and planners must be brought to justice. Also spoke about our bilateral cooperation activities.”

Lavrov and Jaishankar also reviewed the schedule of upcoming high-level bilateral meetings, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Lavrov Urges India-Pakistan Talks Under Simla Agreement, Lahore Declaration

The Russian Federation, in a formal statement, called for the resolution of India-Pakistan tensions through diplomatic means, referencing the Simla Agreement (1972) and Lahore Declaration (1999) as guiding frameworks.

Also Read: India-Pakistan Tensions Soar as Islamabad Conducts Missile Launch

April 22 Attack: Tourists Targeted in Kashmir’s Pahalgam

The April 22 attack in Pahalgam, known as “mini Switzerland” for its scenic beauty, marks the deadliest incident in Kashmir since the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. The Resistance Front (TRF)—a proxy of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT)—initially claimed responsibility, but later denied involvement.

India Responds: Visa Cancellations, Airspace Closures, Diplomatic Downgrade

In response, India implemented several strong diplomatic measures:

Closure of Attari Integrated Check Post (ICP)

Suspension of SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistanis

for Pakistanis Cancellation of all Pakistani visas , requiring them to leave by April 30

, requiring them to leave by Airspace closed to Pakistani airlines

to Pakistani airlines Reduction in diplomatic staff in both nations’ High Commissions

Pakistan Retaliates: Trade Ban and Ceasefire Violations

Pakistan countered with a trade ban on India, including third-country trade, and barred Indian airlines from its airspace. Border tensions remain high with continuous ceasefire violations reported for the ninth consecutive day along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Modi: “Crushing Blow to Terrorism” Is India’s Resolve

In a high-level security meeting on April 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi empowered India’s armed forces with full operational freedom to determine the nature and timing of retaliation.