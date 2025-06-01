Akhil Akkineni and Zainab’s Wedding Date Confirmed: Details Inside

Hyderabad: Wedding preparations are in full swing as popular Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni is all set to tie the knot with his fiancée Zainab Ravdjee on June 6, 2025.

The much-awaited wedding is expected to be a star-studded affair, drawing attention from both fans and the film fraternity.

Akhil and Zainab’s Private Engagement

The couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony held on November 26, 2024, in Hyderabad. Keeping their relationship low-key, Akhil and Zainab had reportedly been dating for a few years before making their engagement public.

Family Invites Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

In a recent gesture, Akhil’s parents – veteran actors Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni – met with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to personally extend a wedding invitation. The visit has added buzz to what is already shaping up to be one of the biggest celebrity weddings of the year.

Who Is Zainab Ravdjee?

Zainab Ravdjee, a Hyderabad native, has maintained a low profile despite her association with one of South India’s most prominent film families. Her long-standing relationship with Akhil was kept away from the limelight until the engagement news surfaced.

Akhil’s Second Engagement

This will be Akhil Akkineni’s second engagement. He was previously engaged to fashion designer Shriya Bhupal in 2017. However, the couple amicably ended their relationship before tying the knot.

What’s Next for Akhil on the Work Front?

While wedding preparations are underway, Akhil continues to stay busy with his professional commitments. He is awaiting the release of his action drama “Lenin”, and is currently shooting for his next film titled “Hastaara Vedavidhyam”.

Fans across the country are eagerly waiting for more updates about the wedding venue, guest list, and celebrations. With the date fast approaching, more details are expected to be revealed in the coming days.