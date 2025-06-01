Nargis Fakhri Makes a Stunning Comeback with Housefull 5

Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri is all set to return to the silver screen with a bang in Housefull 5, and fans can’t keep calm! After a two-year hiatus, the star has announced her comeback in true diva style, proclaiming she’s “back like I never left — louder, bolder, and too hot to handle.”

Nargis Fakhri’s Comeback: ‘Back Like I Never Left’

Taking to Instagram, Nargis Fakhri shared a series of glamorous photos from the trailer launch event of Housefull 5. Her caption read, “Back like I never left—louder, bolder, and too hot to handle #forceofnature.” Dressed to impress, the actress exuded confidence and excitement for what’s next in her Bollywood journey.

Last Seen in Shiv Shastri Balboa

Nargis was last seen in the 2023 comedy-drama Shiv Shastri Balboa, directed by Ajayan Venugopalan, alongside Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, and Jugal Hansraj. While the film had a niche audience, it marked her consistent presence in Indian cinema even during quieter years.

Housefull 5: A Star-Studded Comedy Extravaganza

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 5 features one of the biggest ensemble casts in Bollywood history. The film stars:

Akshay Kumar

Abhishek Bachchan

Riteish Deshmukh

Jacqueline Fernandez

Sonam Bajwa

Nargis Fakhri

Sanjay Dutt

Jackie Shroff

Nana Patekar

Chitrangada Singh

Fardeen Khan

Chunky Pandey

Johnny Lever

Shreyas Talpade

Dino Morea

Ranjeet

Soundarya Sharma

Nikitin Dheer

Akashdeep Sabir

The movie is set to hit theaters on June 6, 2025, and promises the over-the-top comedy and grandeur the franchise is known for.

Nargis Fakhri: From Rockstar to Global Recognition

Nargis made her Bollywood debut in 2011 with the romantic hit Rockstar, opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She earned acclaim for her role in Madras Cafe (2013) and became a household name with commercial hits like Main Tera Hero and Housefull 3. She also represented Indian talent internationally in the Hollywood film Spy (2015) alongside Melissa McCarthy and Jason Statham.

What’s Next for Nargis?

With Housefull 5 releasing this June, Nargis Fakhri seems poised for a dynamic second inning in Bollywood. Whether it’s her bold comeback or her choice of roles, Nargis is certainly reclaiming her spot in the industry with flair.