Law Student Sharmishta Panuly Arrested Over Hate Speech Video in Gurugram

Gurugram: In a controversial development, law student Sharmishta Panuly has been arrested by the Kolkata Police from Gurugram for allegedly posting a hate-filled video on social media that targeted a specific religious community. The arrest comes amid growing outrage over the viral clip, which triggered demands for legal action and sparked widespread condemnation online.

What Led to the Arrest?

The controversy began on May 14, 2025, when Panuly, known on X (formerly Twitter) as @Sharmishta__19, posted a video responding to a Pakistani follower’s query about Indian military action following the Pahalgam terror attack. The video reportedly contained offensive remarks about Islam and Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, which led to intense backlash.

The video was widely circulated on Instagram and X, leading to the hashtag #ArrestSharmishta trending nationally. Multiple users, especially from the Muslim community, called for immediate action, citing religious insult and hate speech.

FIR Filed in Kolkata, Arrest Made from Haryana

Following the video’s virality, an FIR was lodged at Garden Reach Police Station in Kolkata, citing that the video hurt religious sentiments and disturbed communal harmony.

Sources say that after posting the video, Panuly and her family went into hiding, making it difficult for authorities to serve her legal notice. Consequently, Kolkata Police sought an arrest warrant, which was granted by the court.

A special team from Kolkata Police successfully traced her location and arrested her late Friday night from Gurugram, Haryana.

Sharmishta Issued Apology, But Legal Action Followed

Before her arrest, Sharmishta Panuly posted a public apology on social media, expressing regret and deleted the controversial video and associated posts. However, the court proceeded with the legal process, and arrest warrants were issued regardless of the apology, considering the gravity of the offense.

Kolkata: #Sharmistha Panoli, arrested from Gurugram by Kolkata Police and produced in Alipore Court in Kolkata.



That girl deleted all her videos from her instagram handle, apologized unconditionally and even then Kolkata state police arrested her to please few politicians and… pic.twitter.com/lDiz3cuC2I — Satyaagrah (@satyaagrahindia) May 31, 2025

“Despite the apology, the video caused serious communal tension and legal action was warranted,” said a Kolkata Police official.

Legal Proceedings and Further Investigation

Sharmishta Panuly is expected to be transported to Kolkata, where she will be presented before the court. Police officials have confirmed that a deeper investigation is underway to determine whether the act was part of a larger conspiracy or deliberate provocation.

The authorities are also probing potential connections with organized online networks spreading communal hatred, as such incidents increasingly threaten social harmony.

Communal Sensitivity and Legal Responsibility in the Digital Age

This incident underscores the growing responsibility of social media users, especially influencers and public figures, to avoid content that can incite religious hatred or disrupt public order. The case has reignited debate around freedom of speech vs hate speech in India’s digital landscape.