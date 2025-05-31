Seema Kanojiya Goes Viral Again with Rain Dance Video, Sparks Online Debate

Mumbai: Social media influencer and YouTuber Seema Kanojiya has once again taken the Internet by storm. Her latest Instagram reel, posted from the account @seemakanojiya87, features her performing a dramatic Bollywood-style dance on a waterlogged street during heavy rain.

Dressed in a bold green outfit, Seema turns the flooded street into her personal stage — dancing confidently as rain pours down, vehicles pass by, and curious onlookers watch. The video, posted without a caption or location, has amassed over 22 million views in just a few days.

Netizens Divided: Art or Attention-Seeking?

While some viewers praised Seema Kanojiya’s confidence and boldness, others criticized the reel as over-the-top and attention-seeking.

“Puneet Superstar ki behen,” one user commented sarcastically.

Another wrote, “Unlimited gali dene wala button chahiye.”

Some expressed concern about the platform being flooded with “nonsense content” instead of real talent.

However, not everyone was harsh. A few chose humor over hate:

“Chill guys! Swimming pool nahi jaa payi, isliye road ke paani se adjust kar rahi hai,” joked one user.

Who Is Seema Kanojiya?

Seema Kanojiya is a YouTuber and Instagram content creator known for her videos on makeup transformation, cooking, and public dance reels. She has developed a large following across social media platforms for her bold, often controversial content.

This isn’t her first brush with online fame — or criticism. Seema previously made headlines for shooting viral dance videos at public locations like railway stations, which led to police warnings and public apologies for causing disruptions.

Online Fame Meets Real-World Controversy

While Seema Kanojiya’s viral videos regularly rack up millions of views, they also highlight an ongoing tension in social media culture — the clash between entertainment and public nuisance.

Her rain dance reel may have captivated millions, but it also reignites questions around content ethics, talent recognition, and the limits of virality.

Social Media Sensation or Public Provoker?

Whether seen as a fearless performer or a controversial creator, Seema Kanojiya continues to dominate headlines and reels. As the lines blur between creativity and chaos on platforms like Instagram, her latest video reminds us just how viral — and divisive — internet fame can be.