Gautam Adani Praises First Batch of Women NDA Cadets for Creating History

New Delhi: In a historic moment for the Indian Armed Forces, the first-ever batch of 17 women cadets graduated from the prestigious National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune, marking a milestone in India’s journey towards gender equality in defence services.

The graduation took place during the 148th NDA Passing Out Parade, where over 300 male cadets marched alongside their female counterparts. The inclusion of women cadets follows a Supreme Court interim order in 2022 allowing women to join the NDA.

Gautam Adani Calls Women Cadets “A Nation’s Resolve”

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to commend the groundbreaking achievement.

“Proof. Precedent. Possibility. Congratulations to all the first women NDA cadets as they start their march forward,” Adani said.

“They carry not just dreams but a nation’s resolve. The path is new. The message is timeless. Jai Hind.”

Shriti Daksh Tops Arts Stream Among Women Cadets

Among the standout cadets was Division Cadet Captain Shriti Daksh, who ranked first in the Bachelor of Arts stream. Other stream toppers include:

Cadet Lucky Kumar – First in Science stream

Battalion Cadet Captain Prince Kumar Singh Kushwaha – First in Computer Science

Cadet Captain Udayveer Singh Negi – First in B.Tech stream

Leaders Hail A New Chapter in NDA’s Legacy

Former Army Chief and Mizoram Governor V. K. Singh, who reviewed the passing out parade, called it a “proud day for India”.

“A new chapter in the legacy of NDA — where courage knows no gender, and leadership knows no bounds,” Singh shared on X.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi echoed the sentiment, describing the event as a testament to #NariShakti.

“With unwavering resolve and sheer determination, women cadets have made history today. This momentous step reflects the strength of Indian women and our commitment to empowerment in the armed forces,” Joshi said.

A Historic Step Towards Inclusivity in Defence

The graduation of the first women cadets from the NDA is not just a symbolic victory, but a strong message of India’s progressive shift towards inclusivity in defence. It demonstrates that the highest levels of military leadership are now within reach for both men and women, driven by courage, capability, and commitment.

Jai Hind!