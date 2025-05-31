Harish Rao Slams Congress Over Mobile Torch Treatment at Zaheerabad Government Hospital

Telangana: Former minister T. Harish Rao has strongly criticized the Congress-led Telangana government after a viral video showed patients being treated under mobile phone torchlight at the Zaheerabad Area Government Hospital due to power outage and a non-functional generator.

Harish Rao: “Basic Medical Care Has Collapsed in Telangana”

Taking to social media platform X on Saturday, Harish Rao shared his concern, stating, “If this is the condition of Zaheerabad Area Hospital, which receives over 300 patients daily, what must be the condition of rural hospitals across Telangana?” He described the situation as a clear failure of the healthcare administration under CM Revanth Reddy’s government.

The former minister pointed out the irony of power cuts in hospitals, with no backup system available, forcing healthcare professionals to rely on mobile flashlights for treatment. “The administration has collapsed in the past one-and-a-half years, and the poor are being deprived of medical care,” he added.

Hospitals in Crisis: Power Cuts and Non-Functioning Generators

The Zaheerabad incident has sparked public outrage, with many questioning the state of public health infrastructure in Telangana. According to sources, the hospital generator was out of order, and staff had no choice but to continue emergency treatment using mobile phone lights.

In his post, Harish Rao urged CM Revanth Reddy to “stop making hollow promises” and instead focus on providing basic healthcare amenities, especially in rural and high-footfall government hospitals.

Public Reaction and Political Backlash

The post by Harish Rao has since gained traction on social media, with many users expressing concern over the *state of health services in Telangana. Citizens and political commentators have echoed the need for *urgent intervention and restoration of medical infrastructure, especially in underserved regions like Zaheerabad.