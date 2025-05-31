Doctors Forced to Treat Patients Under Mobile Phone Lights Amid Power Outage at Hospital

Telangana: In a disturbing incident revealing government inefficiency, doctors at Zaheerabad Government Hospital were compelled to provide treatment under the faint glow of mobile phone flashlights due to a prolonged power outage. The hospital suffered a complete electricity failure, compounded by the failure of its backup generator, leaving medical staff struggling to care for patients without adequate lighting.

Deteriorating Healthcare Conditions Under Revanth Reddy’s Administration

This alarming situation highlights the deteriorating condition of Telangana’s public healthcare system under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s administration. Local residents and patients have voiced strong criticism against the government for failing to ensure even basic amenities like consistent electricity supply in government hospitals.

Impact on Vulnerable Patients and Urgent Calls for Government Action

The lack of power supply has severely impacted the treatment quality, especially for poor and vulnerable patients who rely heavily on public healthcare services. Citizens are demanding immediate action from the state government to restore power and upgrade hospital infrastructure to prevent such life-threatening situations in the future.

