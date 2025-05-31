Hyderabad’s Loud Bikes Silenced—Traffic Police Launch Special Operation

Hyderabad: In a decisive move to combat noise pollution and illegal vehicle modifications, the Rachakonda Traffic Police have conducted a special drive targeting motorcycles fitted with modified or altered silencers. As part of the operation, officials booked 2,325 cases and confiscated 1,297 illegal silencers, which were later crushed under a road roller at Uppal Bhagayat open land.

The police stated that these modified silencers not only violate the Motor Vehicle Act, but also pose serious threats to public safety and health. Officials emphasized that excessive noise from these altered exhaust systems contributes significantly to noise pollution and environmental degradation.

Modified Silencers: A Risk to Public Safety and Environment

“Using modified silencers or pressure horns is a direct violation of traffic laws and leads to health hazards due to high decibel noise levels,” said a senior traffic officer. “We are taking strict action against violators to ensure road safety and reduce sound pollution in Hyderabad.”

As per the amended Section 190 (2) of the Motor Vehicle Act, the use of pressure horns or modified silencers is punishable with a fine up to ₹10,000 and/or imprisonment up to six months. Authorities clarified that these components should not exceed 80 decibels in sound output.

Strict Enforcement to Continue in Hyderabad

The crackdown is part of the ongoing enforcement initiatives by the Hyderabad traffic police to maintain public order and ensure safer roads. Officials urged motorists to follow traffic norms and avoid illegal modifications to their vehicles.

Further drives are expected across the city in the coming weeks, targeting repeat offenders and garages involved in unauthorized vehicle alterations.