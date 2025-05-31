Revanth Reddy Faces Heat from Own Party Over ‘Friendship’ with AIMIM

Hyderabad: A political storm is brewing within the Telangana Congress as several Hyderabad Congress MLAs have expressed strong displeasure over Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s leadership and the party’s perceived soft stand towards the AIMIM.

In a formal complaint submitted to AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, the MLAs alleged that Revanth Reddy is not giving them appointments, and district in-charge ministers are ignoring their concerns. The frustration comes in the wake of what they describe as a lack of communication and neglect from the Chief Minister’s Office.

“We Fought AIMIM Before Elections, Now They’re Friends?” Ask MLAs

The legislators also questioned the Congress party’s post-election approach towards the AIMIM, demanding a clear explanation of the party’s current stance.

They pointed out that during the elections, they risked their political careers and even lives fighting against AIMIM, but now feel betrayed seeing friendly overtures towards the same party after coming to power.

“There is no clarity on whether we are opposing AIMIM or aligning with them. This double standard is hurting the morale of ground-level leaders and workers in Hyderabad,” said a senior MLA, speaking anonymously.

Growing Tension in Hyderabad Congress

This internal dissent comes at a critical time for the Congress party, especially in urban pockets like Hyderabad where its leaders feel politically vulnerable. Sources say the tensions could widen if the party high command fails to address the concerns of city MLAs who demand both access to leadership and transparency in party strategy.

Meenakshi Natarajan is expected to submit a report to the Congress high command following her discussions with the disgruntled MLAs.