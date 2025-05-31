Owaisi Joins All-Party Team After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Hyderabad: In a rare show of national unity, Asaduddin Owaisi, the fiery Member of Parliament from Hyderabad and president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), has been included in an all-party delegation by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

This move comes in the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, as part of “Operation Sindoor,” India’s diplomatic outreach to expose Pakistan’s role in cross-border terrorism.

The delegation, comprising leaders from across political ideologies, has been tasked with representing India’s position on international platforms and pressing for a coordinated global response to terrorism.

A Strong Critic Turned National Representative on Global Stage

Owaisi, a staunch critic of the BJP, has often been at odds with the ruling party over policies impacting minorities, particularly Muslims. From vocal opposition to the Wakf Act amendments to his persistent criticism of mob violence and religious polarization, Owaisi’s confrontations with the BJP have made headlines for years.

Yet, his inclusion in the government’s diplomatic mission underscores a significant shift: political rivalry giving way to national interest. The decision signals a matured democratic ethos where even the most outspoken opposition voices are recognized for their influence and credibility on international matters.

Owaisi’s Impact Abroad: Fierce Rhetoric, Clear Message

While representing India abroad, Owaisi has pulled no punches, calling Pakistan a “failed state” and mocking its leaders as “official beggars” and “stupid jokers.” His speeches, delivered with characteristic oratory skill, have made headlines and added weight to India’s anti-terror stance.

His credibility as a government critic, paired with his firm stand against terrorism, gives his arguments a unique force. Observers note that Owaisi’s international rhetoric is aligned with India’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, showing that unity in foreign policy can transcend domestic divides.

Telangana’s Voice on a Global Platform

Owaisi is notably the only MP from Telangana included in the delegation, a move that amplifies not only his personal stature but also the visibility of regional leadership on the national and global stage.

While his inclusion doesn’t signify a political alliance between AIMIM and BJP, it does reflect a pragmatic and inclusive approach by the NDA government. It also reinforces the growing national relevance of AIMIM, once seen as a local Old City Hyderabad party, now playing a pivotal role in India’s foreign policy engagement.

National Unity Amid Political Divides

Despite joining the mission, Owaisi has not dialed down his domestic criticism. His objections to the Wakf Bill and minority policies remain as sharp as ever, affirming that this move is not about political compromise but about cooperation for the greater good.

His participation, while surprising to some, is being hailed as a moment of democratic maturity and political foresight, both for the BJP-led government and for Owaisi himself.