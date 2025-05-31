Miss World 2025 Grand Finale Tonight in Hyderabad — Who Will Win the Blue Crown?

Hyderabad: The city of Hyderabad is all set to host the glittering grand finale of the 72nd Miss World 2025 tonight at Hitex Exhibition Center, marking a historic moment as the international beauty pageant returns to India. Over 40 contestants from around the world will compete for the prestigious Miss World Blue Crown, currently held by Christina Pischkova of the Czech Republic.

The highly anticipated event, running from 6 PM to midnight, is expected to draw a live audience of over 3.5 lakh people, with millions more tuning in globally via live broadcast.

Prize Worth ₹8.5 Crore, Global Judges, Bollywood Performances

The winner of Miss World 2025 will receive a blue crown valued at ₹6.21 crore and prize money of approximately ₹8.5 crore. The crowning ceremony will be conducted by the reigning Miss World, Christina Pischkova.

The finale will feature live performances by Bollywood celebrities Jacqueline Fernandez and Ishaan Khatter, while Indian presenter Sachin Kumbhar and Miss World 2016 Stephanie Del Valle will co-host the show.

Among the top names attending the event are Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, state ministers, dignitaries, and influential personalities from fashion, cinema, and international platforms.

Global Judges and Social Impact Honoree

Actor Sonu Sood, who has been appointed as the chief judge, will be honored with a Miss World Special Award for his humanitarian contributions during COVID-19 and beyond. Other distinguished jurors include:

Sudha Reddy

Dr. Karina Turrell (Miss England 2014)

(Miss England 2014) Julia Morley , Miss World CEO

, Miss World CEO Manushi Chhillar, Miss World 2017

Challenge Winners and Semi-Finalists

Sixteen contestants have already qualified for the next round through various fast-track events:

Sports Challenge Winner: Miss Estonia, Elise Rand

Miss Estonia, Elise Rand Talent Challenge: Miss Indonesia, Monica Kejia Sembiring

Miss Indonesia, Monica Kejia Sembiring Head-to-Head Challenge: Miss Wales, Miss Turkey, Miss Trinidad & Tobago, Miss Zambia

Miss Wales, Miss Turkey, Miss Trinidad & Tobago, Miss Zambia Top Model Challenge: Miss India, Miss Namibia, Miss Martinique, Miss Ireland

Miss India, Miss Namibia, Miss Martinique, Miss Ireland Multimedia Challenge: Miss Ireland, Princess Issy (Cameroon), Mai Ra Del Gado (Dominican Republic), Suchata Chong Sri (Thailand), Andrei Nikolik (Europe)

In total, 40 contestants have been narrowed down into 10 semi-finalists, with representation from each continent. From these, eight finalists will be selected, and eventually, the winner and three runners-up will be announced tonight.

Telangana’s Cultural Showcase Hits Times Square

In a proud moment for the state, a promotional video titled “Telangana Zaroor Aana” was featured on Times Square in New York City, showcasing the rich heritage, art, and vibrancy of Telangana’s culture to a global audience ahead of the Miss World event.

Legal Controversy with Miss England

Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan confirmed that the Miss World Organisation has filed a legal case against Miss England, Milla Maggi, for her controversial remarks regarding the pageant. A case has been lodged in a London court, and both the UK and Telangana governments are addressing the matter.

The winner crowned tonight will also be a guest of honor at the Telangana State Formation Day event on June 2 at Raj Bhavan, further highlighting the cultural fusion of tradition and modernity.