Hyderabad Traffic Alert: Massive Jam on Malakpet Roads Due to Unexpected Issue

Hyderabad: A severe traffic jam paralyzed the stretch between Malakpet railway bridge and Moosarambagh in Hyderabad on Saturday due to overflowing drainage water on the road. The unsanitary and unsafe condition caused a major disruption in vehicular movement, leaving commuters stranded for kilometers.

Table of Contents Commuters Frustrated as Road Remains Gridlocked

Following the public outcry and growing congestion, municipal authorities responded by initiating emergency drainage repair works in the early hours of Saturday. However, the repair activity further worsened the traffic situation, especially during peak hours.

Also Read: Tragedy in Gachibowli: One Killed, 13 Injured After Lorry Rams into Auto

Commuters Frustrated as Road Remains Gridlocked

Traffic came to a standstill for hours as vehicles crawled along the affected stretch. Commuters and daily officegoers expressed frustration over the repeated drainage and infrastructure issues in the area.

Authorities have not announced a timeline for the completion of the drainage work, leaving regular travelers uncertain about the road’s usability in the coming days.