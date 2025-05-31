Tragedy in Gachibowli: One Killed, 13 Injured After Lorry Rams into Auto

Hyderabad: A tragic road accident occurred under the Gachibowli Police Station limits in Hyderabad on Friday, leaving one person dead and 13 others seriously injured. The incident took place near Gopanpally when a lorry rammed into a passenger auto-rickshaw.

Table of Contents Police Respond Swiftly, Investigation Launched

According to initial reports, the auto was carrying several passengers when it was suddenly hit by the speeding lorry. The collision resulted in severe injuries to most of the occupants, and one person succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

Police Respond Swiftly, Investigation Launched

The Gachibowli police quickly reached the spot after being alerted by locals and immediately began rescue efforts. With the assistance of bystanders, the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

A case has been registered, and a detailed investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident and whether negligence or overspeeding was involved. Officials have stated that additional details will be released soon.