Hyderabad Father’s Heartbreaking Plea: ‘Rescue My Daughter Trapped in the US’

Hyderabad: In a distressing appeal, a father from Panjagutta, Hyderabad, has urged both the Central and Telangana State governments to intervene and rescue his daughter, Fatima Hasna, who is allegedly trapped in the United States due to ongoing legal and personal harassment from her ex-husband, Dabiruddin, a doctor from Gulbarga.

Addressing media at the Somajiguda Press Club, Fatima’s father, Ghulam Afzal, accompanied by advocate Vijay Kumar, shared the emotional and legal turmoil his daughter has endured since her marriage in 2007.

Marriage Allegedly Used as a Pathway to US Visa

Fatima married Dabiruddin and moved to the U.S., where she lived for only 58 days before conflicts arose. According to Afzal, it became clear that the marriage was a pretext for Dabiruddin to obtain a U.S. visa. Following disputes, Fatima returned to India, filed legal cases, and successfully divorced him.

Also Read: US Supreme Court Decision Puts 1 million Migrants in Deportation Danger

However, after returning to the U.S. for professional reasons, Fatima faced renewed harassment and was falsely implicated in legal matters — including accusations of cheating and allegedly bringing Dabiruddin to the U.S. under false pretenses.

Father Seeks Government Support to Repatriate Daughter

Despite working in the U.S. for over a decade, Fatima has reportedly been forced to pay alimony to her ex-husband under American law. Her father claims he is sending his pension money to help her meet the payments and fears she cannot return to India due to pending cases and legal complications.

“I appeal to both the Indian government and the Telangana government to take immediate action and help my daughter return safely,” said Afzal. “I also request the government to bring Dabiruddin to India to face the cases filed against him here.”

Legal and Human Rights Concerns Rise

The case raises serious concerns about cross-border marital abuse, misuse of immigration benefits, and the lack of protection for women caught in international legal limbo. Legal experts have called for stronger bilateral mechanisms to address such issues swiftly.