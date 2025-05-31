US Supreme Court Decision Puts 1 million Migrants in Deportation Danger

Washington: In a significant ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court has allowed the Trump administration to move forward with ending humanitarian parole protections for over 500,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. The decision lifts a lower court’s block on the policy reversal, potentially exposing hundreds of thousands to deportation.

The ruling also affects approximately 350,000 Venezuelans whose Temporary Protected Status (TPS) was previously shielded under a separate case. Together, the move could leave nearly one million migrants vulnerable to removal from the United States.

Background on Biden’s Parole Program

In response to growing pressure at the U.S.-Mexico border, the Biden administration introduced a parole program in late 2022 and early 2023. It allowed nationals from the four impacted countries to stay and work in the U.S. legally for two years. More than 532,000 individuals benefited from this policy.

Trump Administration Reverses Course

After commencing his second term, President Donald Trump signed an executive order mandating the termination of all humanitarian parole programs. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem acted on the directive in March 2025, announcing that all current parole grants would expire by April 24.

Also Read: India Hopes for Relief as US Court Says Trump’s Tariffs Are Not Legal

Legal Battle and Supreme Court Intervention

A federal district court in Massachusetts had initially halted the policy change following a lawsuit filed by 23 individuals and a nonprofit group. The Trump administration appealed to the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals, which declined to stay the district court’s decision. The case was then escalated to the U.S. Supreme Court, which sided with the administration.

What This Means Going Forward

The ruling empowers the Trump administration to revoke legal protections, placing hundreds of thousands at imminent risk of detention and deportation. Advocacy groups have called the decision “devastating” and vowed to continue fighting for migrant rights.

Stay tuned for updates as immigration advocates and legal experts respond to this major development in U.S. immigration policy.