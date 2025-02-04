Akhil Sachdeva Comments on Udit Narayan’s Kissing Controversy: Artists Need to Be Mindful

Mumbai: Singer Akhil Sachdeva has shared his thoughts on the recent kissing controversy involving legendary playback singer Udit Narayan.

Sachdeva emphasized the importance of artists being mindful of their actions, particularly in the age of heightened awareness and social media. He noted that the world has changed, and artists need to be more aware of their surroundings, as situations can escalate unexpectedly.

Sachdeva stressed the need for personal security and vigilance to ensure better safety for everyone involved. He pointed out that it’s not about taking sides but rather learning from such incidents to avoid similar situations in the future.

Udit Narayan has done something very wrong. I had a lot of respect for him, but forcibly kissing a girl is a crime. A harassment case should be filed against him.#UditNarayan #Molested #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/OzcdFpDeDo — Aaisha 🦋🍂 (@AaishaKhan07) February 2, 2025

Akhil Sachdeva Speaks on Being Mindful in Public

Akhil shared, “The world has changed, and artists need to be more aware of their surroundings. Situations can escalate unexpectedly, so personal security and vigilance are crucial. It’s not about taking sides—it’s about learning from incidents and ensuring better safety for everyone involved.”

While addressing the controversy, Akhil mentioned, “I’m no one to talk about legends like Udit sir. He is an icon in the industry, and I don’t think I am in a position to comment on him. I’m not saying they should be overly cautious, but they must be aware.

Today, everything is on social media, and everyone carries a smartphone. If I talk to you while looking at the camera, something gets captured, and it spreads instantly. Artists need to be mindful because they don’t always know the overall atmosphere of a situation. They don’t know what might be happening around them. So, yes, being careful is important.”

Udit Narayan’s Kissing Incident Raises Eyebrows

Udit Narayan recently became the center of controversy after a video of him kissing a female fan on the lips went viral on social media. The clip, filmed during a performance of his iconic 1990s track “Tip Tip Barsa Paani” from the film Mohra, shows the singer interacting with fans.

At one point, Narayan is seen requesting security to allow a female fan to take a selfie with him. As she leaned in for the photo, she kissed him on the cheek, to which Narayan responded by tilting his head and kissing her on the lips. The incident has since sparked debate and raised eyebrows across social media.