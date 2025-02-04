If Rohit, Kohli perform well, it will benefit India in Champions Trophy: Raina

New Delhi: As the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 draws near, former India batter Suresh Raina has stressed the significant role that star players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will play in India’s success at the upcoming mega event. According to Raina, if the veteran duo performs well, India’s campaign will greatly benefit.

Rohit and Kohli: Key to India’s Champions Trophy Hopes

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are two of the three remaining players from India’s victorious 2013 Champions Trophy team, where they triumphed in the final against England at Edgbaston. However, both players have faced challenging form issues recently.

During the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which India lost 3-1, Rohit could manage only 31 runs across five innings, while Kohli accumulated just 190 runs in nine innings. These struggles have led both players to return to domestic cricket in an attempt to regain their form ahead of the Champions Trophy. Unfortunately, their returns to domestic matches have not been fruitful; Rohit scored just 3 and 28 in Mumbai’s match against J&K, while Kohli was dismissed for only 6 playing for Delhi against Railways.

Despite these challenges, Raina remains optimistic about their potential impact on the team. “Rohit Sharma’s strike rate has improved significantly since the 2023 ODI World Cup, with a strike rate of 119-120. When you have a strong track record, it gives a lot of confidence. Both Rohit and Virat complement each other and have the ability to score big runs,” said Raina. “If they perform well, India’s ICC Men’s Champions Trophy campaign will benefit immensely.”

Crucial ODI Series Against England

The Indian team is preparing for a three-match ODI series against England starting Thursday. This series will be a key test for India’s preparations ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025. Speaking about Rohit’s role in the series, Raina stated, “I think Rohit should play aggressively, just like he did in the ODI World Cup—even in the final. His approach will remain the same. The key question is who will open with him—will it be Shubman Gill?”

Raina also praised Rohit’s captaincy, highlighting his ability to use his bowlers strategically and his attacking mindset. “When Rohit scores runs, it reflects in his captaincy,” said Raina. “This could be his last ICC trophy as captain, and if he wins, he will become the first Indian player to win four ICC trophies.”

Kohli’s Impact in White-Ball Cricket

Raina also shared his thoughts on Virat Kohli and his contribution to India’s white-ball cricket success. “Virat knows how to switch on and switch off when it comes to white-ball cricket. He has scored the most runs against England, so his energy will be at a different level automatically,” said Raina. The three ODIs will be played in high-scoring venues like Nagpur, Ahmedabad, and Cuttack, which further increases Kohli’s importance in the series.

Conclusion

As India prepares for the Champions Trophy 2025, the form and performance of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will play a crucial role in determining the team’s success. With both players facing challenges in recent times, their return to form in the upcoming ODI series will be vital for India’s title hopes. If the duo can fire, India’s chances of clinching the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy will increase significantly.