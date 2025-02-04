Sonu Nigam Meets President Droupadi Murmu, Performs at President’s Estate

Mumbai: Playback singer Sonu Nigam, who recently called out an imposter account on X (formerly Twitter), is elated after becoming the first artist to perform at the newly inaugurated Open-Air Theatre in the President’s Estate.

The special performance, which took place in front of President Droupadi Murmu, marked the celebration of Rashtrapati Bhavan Diwas.

A Memorable Day for Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam shared the joyous occasion with his followers on Instagram, posting a series of pictures from the Rashtrapati Bhavan Diwas featuring himself and President Murmu.

In his caption, he expressed his gratitude, saying, “My country has blessed me and my family with so much. Thank you, Honorable President, for your love and warmth. A Devi, that’s what you are. 3rd Feb 2025 is going to be etched in our souls forever as a day that brought us so much happiness and pride. Jai Hind.”

Addressing the Imposter Account Controversy

Earlier in the day, Nigam had shared a picture of an imposter account using his name and content, which included a photo featuring the singer with President Droupadi Murmu. Sonu took to his Instagram to highlight the misleading nature of the content, saying, “Isn’t this misleading? Why wouldn’t people not assume it’s the real me?”

He also criticized the media, administration, and government for not addressing the issue, expressing frustration with the situation. “I am not on Twitter or X. Can you imagine a single controversial post from this Sonu Nigam Singh can put me or my family’s life in danger?

Can you imagine to what extent this man has been playing with my name and credibility? For no fault of ours. And the press, administration, government, law, who know about this, are all quiet. Waiting for something to happen and then convey condolences. Thank you,” he added.